Sun, 07 October 2018 at 9:38 pm

Eric McCormack & David Schwimmer Attend the Rape Foundation Annual Brunch 2018!

Eric McCormack & David Schwimmer Attend the Rape Foundation Annual Brunch 2018!

Eric McCormack and David Schwimmer are pairing up on the red carpet.

The two stars emceed the 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday (October 7) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner also attended and spoke as the honored guest of the event.

Sarah Drew, KaDee Strickland, Olivia Jordan, Justin Chambers, Jason Behr, Gloria Allred, Felicity Huffman, William H Macy, Grace Gummer and Beth Behrs also attended the event.

The Rape Foundation event was held to benefit the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center.

The center provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art, free care for rape victims and sexually abused children, and prevention education programs in our community and across the country.
Photos: WENN.com
