Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 12:58 pm

Ethan Peck as Spock in 'Star Trek: Discovery' - First Look Photo!

Here’s your first look at Ethan Peck all decked out as Spock in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery!

The show presented at New York Comic-Con this weekend, and along with Spock’s big reveal, the producers also revealed that the season two of the show would debut on Thursday, January 17, 2019. The show is only available on CBS All Access.

Ethan‘s casting was announced back in August – what do you think of his look!?

In addition, to Ethan‘s look in costume, the producers also shared photos of Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Michelle Yeoh as Section 31′s newest recruit!

Check out the first look pics!
Credit: Michael Gibson, Jan Thijs/CBS; Photos: CBS
Ethan Peck, Michelle Yeoh, Rebecca Romijn, Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery

