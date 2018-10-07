Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 6:25 pm

Glen Powell Toasts Troops During Fleet Week in San Francisco!

Glen Powell is celebrating the troops!

The 29-year-old Set It Up actor gave a toast to the troops during Fleet Week with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum on Saturday (October 6) in San Francisco, Calif.

At the event, Glen lead a toast to the troops alongside U.S. servicemen.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has donated over $600,000 to military organizations over the past six years, and was created to honor Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy vet who built his reputation tattooing soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu, where he established himself and his legendary tattoo parlor.
Photos: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Posted to: Glen Powell

