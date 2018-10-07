Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled
Iggy Azalea has confirmed that her Bad Girls North American tour has been cancelled, though she did not explain why at this time.
Fans first noticed that there was a cancellation notice listed next to some of the dates of Iggy‘s tour on Ticketmaster‘s website.
“Believe me – i was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year – The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you,” Iggy posted on Twitter early Sunday (October 7). She added in a response to a fan, “i was told by livenation two days ago that we would need to re-schedule tour to Q1 next year and that everyone would get refunds for these dates scheduled in 2018.”
The 21-city, five-week tour was set to be her first tour in North America in several years. The tour was supposed to kick off on October 27.
Believe me – i was really excited for this tour…
and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year –
The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.
I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.
I love you. ❤️
All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face. 🙂
i was told by livenation two days ago that we would need to re-schedule tour to Q1 next year and that everyone would get refunds for these dates scheduled in 2018.
