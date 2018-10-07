Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 6:00 am

Jaimie Alexander Brings 'Blindspot' to NY Comic-Con 2018!

Jaimie Alexander is all smiles as she speaks on stage at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked chic in black leather outfit and heels as she stepped out for the panel discussion for her hit show Blindspot.

During the event, Jaimie teased the upcoming fourth season of her hit show

Season four of Blindspot premieres on Friday, October 12 at 8pm ET on NBC.

