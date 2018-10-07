Jaimie Alexander Brings 'Blindspot' to NY Comic-Con 2018!

Jaimie Alexander is all smiles as she speaks on stage at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked chic in black leather outfit and heels as she stepped out for the panel discussion for her hit show Blindspot.

PHOTOS:

During the event, Jaimie teased the upcoming fourth season of her hit show

Season four of Blindspot premieres on Friday, October 12 at 8pm ET on NBC.

