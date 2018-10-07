Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 11:37 pm

James Wolk, Josh Dallas, Josh Bowman & More Attend 'Brave Warriors' Panel at New York Comic Con!

James Wolk, Josh Dallas, Josh Bowman & More Attend 'Brave Warriors' Panel at New York Comic Con!

James Wolk, Josh Dallas, Josh Bowman, Jason Lewis and Joel de la Fuente are speaking out!

The actors all gathered together with Entertainment Weekly‘s Lynette Rice to speak during Entertainment Weekly‘s Brave Warriors panel during 2018 New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Bowman

During the panel, EW presented a lively conversation among the stars, who discussed the thrills and fears of taking on key characters, revealed how they broke into the business, and shared their favorite stories from set.
Just Jared on Facebook
brave warriors comic con october 2018 01
brave warriors comic con october 2018 02
brave warriors comic con october 2018 03
brave warriors comic con october 2018 04
brave warriors comic con october 2018 05
brave warriors comic con october 2018 06
brave warriors comic con october 2018 07
brave warriors comic con october 2018 08
brave warriors comic con october 2018 09
brave warriors comic con october 2018 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: James Wolk, Jason Lewis, joel de la fuente, Josh Bowman, Josh Dallas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop