James Wolk, Josh Dallas, Josh Bowman & More Attend 'Brave Warriors' Panel at New York Comic Con!

James Wolk, Josh Dallas, Josh Bowman, Jason Lewis and Joel de la Fuente are speaking out!

The actors all gathered together with Entertainment Weekly‘s Lynette Rice to speak during Entertainment Weekly‘s Brave Warriors panel during 2018 New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

During the panel, EW presented a lively conversation among the stars, who discussed the thrills and fears of taking on key characters, revealed how they broke into the business, and shared their favorite stories from set.