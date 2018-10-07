Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 1:57 pm

Jamie Dornan Gushes About Being a Dad After Baby News!

Jamie Dornan Gushes About Being a Dad After Baby News!

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia are expecting their third child, Just Jared has confirmed, and now, he’s gushing about life as a dad!

The 36-year-old actor and his 36-year-old wife are parents to Dulcie, 4, and Elva, 2, and now, have a third on the way.

“Being a dad is the best,” Jamie told The Sunday Times. The publication also confirmed the news of Jamie and Amelia‘s news.

He continued, “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”
