Jamie Dornan Gushes About Being a Dad After Baby News!

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia are expecting their third child, Just Jared has confirmed, and now, he’s gushing about life as a dad!

The 36-year-old actor and his 36-year-old wife are parents to Dulcie, 4, and Elva, 2, and now, have a third on the way.

“Being a dad is the best,” Jamie told The Sunday Times. The publication also confirmed the news of Jamie and Amelia‘s news.

He continued, “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”