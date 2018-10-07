Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 3:39 pm

Jamie Dornan & Rosamund Pike Promote 'A Private War' in the Hamptons!

Jamie Dornan flashes the biggest smile while promoting his new film, A Private War, alongside his co-star Rosamund Pike at the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday (October 7) in East Hampton, New York.

If you don’t know, Just Jared confirmed today that Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner are expecting their third child! Be sure to see how Jamie gushed about being a dad in a new interview.

A Private War will hit theaters in the US on November 16 – be sure to check it out! You can check out the trailer if you missed it.
