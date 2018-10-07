Jennifer Garner Chats About Her Chickens 'Hennifer' & 'Captain Hook' - Watch!

Jennifer Garner is opening up about her beloved chickens!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (October 8).

During her appearance, Jennifer spoke about her chickens and shared that Regina George sadly passed away. She explained that the chicken Captain Hook is not behaving nicely to her seven new chicks she received in the mail, and she plans on naming her next two chickens Oprah Henfrey and Ellen DeHenerous.

Later, Jennifer explained that she tried to talk her kids into dressing up as carrots for Halloween, which won her the title of most original costume in elementary school. She also admitted she attempted to surprise her fans at a theater during the opening weekend of her film Peppermint, but failed.

Then, since she does a “Yes Day” with her children where she has to say “yes” to everything they ask, Ellen challenged her to hilarious dares to raise $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, courtesy of Ulta Beauty.

