Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 7:42 pm

Jennifer Garner Chats About Her Chickens 'Hennifer' & 'Captain Hook' - Watch!

Jennifer Garner Chats About Her Chickens 'Hennifer' & 'Captain Hook' - Watch!

Jennifer Garner is opening up about her beloved chickens!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (October 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

During her appearance, Jennifer spoke about her chickens and shared that Regina George sadly passed away. She explained that the chicken Captain Hook is not behaving nicely to her seven new chicks she received in the mail, and she plans on naming her next two chickens Oprah Henfrey and Ellen DeHenerous.

Later, Jennifer explained that she tried to talk her kids into dressing up as carrots for Halloween, which won her the title of most original costume in elementary school. She also admitted she attempted to surprise her fans at a theater during the opening weekend of her film Peppermint, but failed.

Then, since she does a “Yes Day” with her children where she has to say “yes” to everything they ask, Ellen challenged her to hilarious dares to raise $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, courtesy of Ulta Beauty.

Watch below!

Ellentube Links:


Jennifer Garner Chats About Her Chickens ‘Hennifer’ and ‘Captain Hook’


Jennifer Garner Failed to Surprise Her Fans at Her ‘Peppermint’ Movie Screening
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner ellen october 2018 01
jennifer garner ellen october 2018 02
jennifer garner ellen october 2018 03
jennifer garner ellen october 2018 04
jennifer garner ellen october 2018 05

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop