Jennifer Garner Honored at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch 2018

Jennifer Garner is being honored at an important event.

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress was the honored guest at the 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The Rape Foundation event, which was emceed by David Schwimmer and Eric McCormack, was held to benefit the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at

Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center.

The center provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art, free care for rape victims and sexually abused children, and prevention education programs in our community and across the country.

“I am honored to be here. This is my second time hosting…the first time was fourteen years ago. When you hear the stories and you feel the impact of this work, you can’t help but carry it with you in your heart, so I’m thrilled to get a second chance at it,” she said at the event.