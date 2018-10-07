Josh Hutcherson Joins 'Future Man' Co-Stars Eliza Coupe & Derek Wilson at NY Comic-Con!

Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson pose for photos as they arrive at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The co-stars stopped by the event to promote the upcoming second season of their comedy series Future Man.

“The first season was about two people coming from a horrible future and trying to prevent those events from happening through some time-travel antics,” co-creator Kyle Hunter recently told EW about season two. “This season is about how our three main characters, who return to this future 2162 — they’re forced to live with the consequences of all their missions in the past.”

Season 2 of Future Man premieres on Hulu January 19, 2019.

