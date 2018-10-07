Kacey Musgraves Gets a Scare from ‘Hannah Montana’ - Watch!

Kacey Musgraves just got a huge fright!

The 30-year-old singer made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (October 8).

During Kacey‘s appearance, Ellen congratulated her on her CMA Awards nomination for Album of the Year. She’s the only female album nominated in the category. Then, as Kacey talked about her brief stint dressing up as Hannah Montana for a kid’s birthday party when she first moved to Nashville, one of Ellen’s staff members dressed as Miley Cyrus’ former alter ego – and spooked her!

Later on, Kacey performed “Happy & Sad” from Golden Hour. Watch below!



