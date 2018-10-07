Top Stories
Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 10:10 am

Katharine McPhee Joins Fiance David Foster at Carousel of Hope Ball

Katharine McPhee Joins Fiance David Foster at Carousel of Hope Ball

Katharine McPhee and her fiance David Foster pose for photos together at the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening (October 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

David was a performer at the event, which benefited the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Also in attendance at the event were Robert de Niro (who was awarded the Brass Ring Award Recipient), Taylor Kinney, Joan Collins, Gladys Knight, Quincy Jones, Diane Warren, Lea Thompson, Janice Dickinson, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Elisabeth Rohm, Kathy Hilton, Brigitte Nielsen, and more.

Check out the photos from the event…
Photos: Wenn, Getty
