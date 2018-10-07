Katharine McPhee Joins Fiance David Foster at Carousel of Hope Ball

Katharine McPhee and her fiance David Foster pose for photos together at the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening (October 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

David was a performer at the event, which benefited the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Also in attendance at the event were Robert de Niro (who was awarded the Brass Ring Award Recipient), Taylor Kinney, Joan Collins, Gladys Knight, Quincy Jones, Diane Warren, Lea Thompson, Janice Dickinson, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Elisabeth Rohm, Kathy Hilton, Brigitte Nielsen, and more.

