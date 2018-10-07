Top Stories
Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 1:32 pm

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Day at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Day at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kendall Jenner wears a baby blue mini dress while attending the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model met up with actress Ajiona Alexus inside the ninth annual event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

The day before, Kendall had some fun in the rain, where she jumped in the pool and ran around in her bikini.

“inner peace is the mission,” she captioned a few photos.

Earlier in the week, Kendall was spotted filling up her gas tank while out with her friend Fai Khadra.
Photos: Getty
