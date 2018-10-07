Kendall Jenner Enjoys Day at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kendall Jenner wears a baby blue mini dress while attending the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model met up with actress Ajiona Alexus inside the ninth annual event.

The day before, Kendall had some fun in the rain, where she jumped in the pool and ran around in her bikini.

“inner peace is the mission,” she captioned a few photos.

Earlier in the week, Kendall was spotted filling up her gas tank while out with her friend Fai Khadra.