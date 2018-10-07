Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Bring 'Sabrina' To Spain

Kiernan Shipka shows off her ruffle dress while walking the red carpet at the photo call for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Sunday (October 7) in Sitges, Spain.

The 18-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ross Lynch.

On their flight to Spain, Kiernan continued her napping series by posting pics on her Instagram Stories of Ross while he was sleeping on the plane. She is constantly posting pictures of him asleep anywhere and everywhere.

Earlier in the weekend, the duo made their rounds at the 2018 New York Comic-Con, where Kiernan opened up about Salem the cat on the new show.