Sun, 07 October 2018 at 8:16 pm

Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Bring 'Sabrina' To Spain

Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Bring 'Sabrina' To Spain

Kiernan Shipka shows off her ruffle dress while walking the red carpet at the photo call for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Sunday (October 7) in Sitges, Spain.

The 18-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ross Lynch.

On their flight to Spain, Kiernan continued her napping series by posting pics on her Instagram Stories of Ross while he was sleeping on the plane. She is constantly posting pictures of him asleep anywhere and everywhere.

Earlier in the weekend, the duo made their rounds at the 2018 New York Comic-Con, where Kiernan opened up about Salem the cat on the new show.
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 01
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 02
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 03
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 04
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 05
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 06
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 07
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 08
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 09
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 10
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 11
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 12
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 13
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 14
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 15
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 16
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 17
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 18
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 19
kiernan shipka ross lynch bring sabrina to sitges festival spain 20
Photos: Getty
