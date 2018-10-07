Top Stories
Kris Jenner Drops Hints for Tristan Thompson to Propose to Khloe Kardashian on 'KUWTK'

Kris Jenner is ready for Khloe Kardashian to tie the knot!

The 62-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch FaceTimed with Tristan Thompson on Sunday’s episode (October 7) of the hit reality show.

Together, the two discussed potential push presents for Khloe before the birth of baby girl True in April.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple years ago, this really beautiful little diamond ring, that’s like, you can put it on any finger…until you get that really huge diamond that’s gonna go on her ring finger!” she said.

“Of course, eventually!” Tristan replied.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.
