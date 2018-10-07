Kristen Bell, John Stamos & More Celebrate at Mickey's 90th Spectacular
Kristen Bell stops by Mickey’s 90th Spectacular held at The Shrine Auditorium on Saturday evening (October 6) in Los Angeles.
Also seen at the event were Kristen‘s Frozen co-star Josh Gad with his kids, as well as John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, Josh Groban, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, Luis Fonsi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Wendi McLendon-Covey, Anneliese van der Pol, music group NCT 127, Tony Hale, and more!
You’ll be able to catch the broadcast for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular on Sunday, November 4 at 8pm ET on ABC.
FYI: Kristen is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.