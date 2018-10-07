Top Stories
Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 9:48 am

Kristen Bell, John Stamos & More Celebrate at Mickey's 90th Spectacular

Kristen Bell, John Stamos & More Celebrate at Mickey's 90th Spectacular

Kristen Bell stops by Mickey’s 90th Spectacular held at The Shrine Auditorium on Saturday evening (October 6) in Los Angeles.

Also seen at the event were Kristen‘s Frozen co-star Josh Gad with his kids, as well as John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, Josh Groban, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, Luis Fonsi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Wendi McLendon-Covey, Anneliese van der Pol, music group NCT 127, Tony Hale, and more!

You’ll be able to catch the broadcast for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular on Sunday, November 4 at 8pm ET on ABC.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
disney mickey 90th spectacular 01
disney mickey 90th spectacular 02
disney mickey 90th spectacular 03
disney mickey 90th spectacular 04
disney mickey 90th spectacular 05
disney mickey 90th spectacular 06
disney mickey 90th spectacular 07
disney mickey 90th spectacular 08
disney mickey 90th spectacular 09
disney mickey 90th spectacular 10
disney mickey 90th spectacular 11
disney mickey 90th spectacular 12
disney mickey 90th spectacular 13
disney mickey 90th spectacular 14
disney mickey 90th spectacular 15
disney mickey 90th spectacular 16
disney mickey 90th spectacular 17
disney mickey 90th spectacular 18
disney mickey 90th spectacular 19
disney mickey 90th spectacular 20
disney mickey 90th spectacular 21
disney mickey 90th spectacular 22
disney mickey 90th spectacular 23
disney mickey 90th spectacular 24
disney mickey 90th spectacular 25
disney mickey 90th spectacular 26

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Anna Camp, Anneliese van der Pol, Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos, Josh Gad, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr, Luis Fonsi, NCT 127, Skylar Astin, Tony Hale, Wendi McLendon-Covey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop