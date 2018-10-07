Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 7:09 pm

Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Are Reunited In Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods head back to their car after stopping by a jewelry store on Sunday (October 7) in Los Angeles.

The best friends were reunited the night before when Jordyn returned from a trip to London for work.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

In case you missed it, Kylie called boyfriend Travis Scott “hubby” on her Instagram story while watching his Saturday Night Live performances.

Earlier in the month, Kylie and Jordyn were seen enjoying some time on a yacht in Miami before going their separate ways.
Photos: BackGrid USA
