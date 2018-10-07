Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott 'Hubby' While Supporting His 'SNL' Performances
Kylie Jenner supported Travis Scott‘s performances on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 6) with these posts on her Instagram Story that has some fans talking!
The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul posted videos to her social media of Travis performing on the late night variety show, and captioned a few of those posts with the word, “hubby.”
Fans believe the usage of the word is simply a pet name, and not indicative that the pair got secretly married.
