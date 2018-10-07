Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 5:33 pm

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Lil Wayne is back on top!

The 36-year-old rapper debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his latest set, Tha Carter V, as of Sunday (October 7) according to the official chart company.

This is Wayne‘s fourth No. 1 album. His last No. 1 album, Tha Carter IV, was released in 2011.

The album moved 480,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the third-largest week for an album in 2018 – and the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album. Huge!

Congratulations, Wayne! Check out the full Top 10 of the Bilboard 200 below.

1. Lil Wayne, Tha Carter V
2. Logic, YSIV
3. Cher, Dancing Queen
4. Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi
5. Drake, Scorpion
6. Eminem, Kamikaze
7. Travis Scott, Astroworld
8. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
9. Tom Petty, An American Treasure
10. XXXTentacion, ?
Photos: Getty Images
