Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!
Lil Wayne is back on top!
The 36-year-old rapper debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his latest set, Tha Carter V, as of Sunday (October 7) according to the official chart company.
This is Wayne‘s fourth No. 1 album. His last No. 1 album, Tha Carter IV, was released in 2011.
The album moved 480,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the third-largest week for an album in 2018 – and the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album. Huge!
Congratulations, Wayne! Check out the full Top 10 of the Bilboard 200 below.
1. Lil Wayne, Tha Carter V
2. Logic, YSIV
3. Cher, Dancing Queen
4. Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi
5. Drake, Scorpion
6. Eminem, Kamikaze
7. Travis Scott, Astroworld
8. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
9. Tom Petty, An American Treasure
10. XXXTentacion, ?