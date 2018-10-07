Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Lil Wayne is back on top!

The 36-year-old rapper debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his latest set, Tha Carter V, as of Sunday (October 7) according to the official chart company.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Wayne

This is Wayne‘s fourth No. 1 album. His last No. 1 album, Tha Carter IV, was released in 2011.

The album moved 480,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the third-largest week for an album in 2018 – and the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album. Huge!

Congratulations, Wayne! Check out the full Top 10 of the Bilboard 200 below.

1. Lil Wayne, Tha Carter V

2. Logic, YSIV

3. Cher, Dancing Queen

4. Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi

5. Drake, Scorpion

6. Eminem, Kamikaze

7. Travis Scott, Astroworld

8. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

9. Tom Petty, An American Treasure

10. XXXTentacion, ?