Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 1:09 am

Pete Davidson Calls Out Kanye West for His Pro-Trump Rant on 'SNL' (Video)

Pete Davidson is slamming Kanye West.

The 24-year-old cast member came out during the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live tonight (October 6) to address the 41-year-old rapper’s pro-Donald Trump rant during his appearance on the sketch show the weekend before.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen while working here,” Pete said before suggesting that Kanye should get back on medication. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Watch more of what Pete had to say below…
