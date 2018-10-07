Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 12:18 am

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Take Their Dogs for a Hike!

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Take Their Dogs for a Hike!

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma kick off their morning with a hike with two of their dogs on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in a form-fitting black T-shirt and leggings while the rocker, also 31, showed off his biceps in a sleeveless blue shirt for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Later that night, Hilary was all smiles as she and a couple of friends stepped out to see A Star is Born in theaters.

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out…
Photos: Backgrid USA
