Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 6:09 pm

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Shopping in Chelsea

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Shopping in Chelsea

Pippa Middleton is getting in some retail therapy!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted heading out to go shopping on Sunday (October 7) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa, who is getting close to her due date, was seen looking happy and healthy as she made her way out in a lilac dress and white sneakers.

“I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone,” she wrote in a recent column.
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton chealsea october 2018 01
pippa middleton chealsea october 2018 02
pippa middleton chealsea october 2018 03
pippa middleton chealsea october 2018 04
pippa middleton chealsea october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Pippa Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop