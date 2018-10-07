Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Shopping in Chelsea

Pippa Middleton is getting in some retail therapy!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted heading out to go shopping on Sunday (October 7) in London, England.

Pippa, who is getting close to her due date, was seen looking happy and healthy as she made her way out in a lilac dress and white sneakers.

“I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone,” she wrote in a recent column.