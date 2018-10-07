Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 3:53 pm

'Riverdale' Announces New Cast Members at New York Comic-Con!

Luke Perry, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madchen Amick sit on stage during the Riverdale panel at New York Comic-Con at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

The co-stars were joined by creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

During the panel, they announced two new cast members joining season three – Gina Gershon and Trinity Likins.

Gina will play Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) mother Gladys Jones, who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.

Trinity will play his sister Jellybean “JB” Jones, who is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: Jellybean — who goes by JB now — is quite the little con artist herself.
Photos: Getty
