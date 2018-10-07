Top Stories
Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 1:22 pm

Rose McGowan Calls Out #MeToo Movement: 'They're Losers'

Rose McGowan Calls Out #MeToo Movement: 'They're Losers'

Rose McGowan is calling out the #MeToo movement.

“It’s all bulls–t,” the 45-year-old actress and activist told The Sunday Times. “It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better.”

“I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers,” she continued.

And while she’s not a supporter of Donald Trump, she does agree with his followers on one thing: “They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100 percent right about that. It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”
Photos: Getty
