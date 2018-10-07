Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 2:25 pm

Sarah Hyland, Meghan Trainor & More Celebrate Mickey at His 90th Spectacular!

Sarah Hyland is a vision in white at the taping of Mickey’s 90th Spectacular at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The Modern Family actress was joined by Meghan Trainor with fiance Daryl Sabara and dad Gary, Tori Kelly, Sofia Carson, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular is a celebration of the famous mouse’s 90th birthday, which will feature musical performances, tributes, and never before seen short films. Meghan will perform the Toy Story hit song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”.

The two hour event will air Sunday, November 4th at 8 PM on ABC.

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Monique ​Lhuillier dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, and Kallati jewelry.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daryl Sabara, Kelsea Ballerini, Meghan Trainor, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Carson, Tori Kelly

