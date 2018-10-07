Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 9:56 pm

Senate Candidate Phil Bredesen Thanks Taylor Swift for Her Endorsement

Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is thanking Taylor Swift for speaking out in support of his candidacy.

Earlier in the evening on Sunday (October 7), Taylor wrote a long note, breaking her political silence, explaining her decision to vote for Phil in the upcoming election in November in Tennessee.

“Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13,. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9,” he wrote.

See her words, and his thank you message, below.
