Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 8:48 am

SNL's Leslie Jones & Pete Davidson Can't Stop Laughing During This Sketch!

Pete Davidson and Leslie Jones had so much fun during this sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live!

The premise of the sketch was that a woman (played by host Awkwafina) went on a dating show to meet four magicians, played by Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, and Kyle Mooney.

As soon as Pete made his first appearance, he laughed saying his first line about Wilmer Valderrama.

Later, Leslie, who played the host of the show, broke into hysterical laughter and had to contain herself to keep the sketch going!

Watch below!

Click inside to watch Awkwafina’s hilarious SNL monologue if you missed it!
Photos: SNL
Awkwafina, Leslie Jones, Pete Davidson

