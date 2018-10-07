Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 12:42 pm

Sugarland Joins Taylor Swift For First Live Performance of 'Babe' at Final US 'reputation Tour' Stop

Sugarland Joins Taylor Swift For First Live Performance of 'Babe' at Final US 'reputation Tour' Stop

Taylor Swift and Sugarland hit the stage during the last stop on the US leg of the reputation Tour at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night (October 6) in Arlington, Tex.

The trio performed their song “Babe” all together for the first time live.

“‘Babe’ live for the first time tonight in Dallas!!!! THIS WAS SO MUCH FUN. @sugarland @jennifernettles @kristianbush,” Taylor wrote on Instagram with a video.

“To everyone who came to the show and everyone who wished us well tonight, thank you ❤️ We had an indescribably incredible time with you Dallas, thanks for making us the first tour to play back to back nights in AT&T Stadium 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” she added.

Taylor will next perform at the American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9), then head to Australia later this month to continue with the last of the rep Tour shows.
