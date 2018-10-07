Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born': 'I Couldn't Be More Proud'

Taylor Kinney is so proud of his ex fiancee, Lady Gaga, for her work in A Star Is Born.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” the 37-year-old actor told Us Weekly about the 32-year-old actress and performer’s work.

Taylor admitted he hadn’t yet seen the film, but, added, “I know what went into it, it’s been a long time coming … It’s been years … to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions. But I think I know in my heart it’s gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all.”

News that Taylor and Gaga had split came in July of 2016. They first announced their engagement in February of 2015.

A Star is Born, also starring Bradley Cooper, is in theaters now.