True Blood's Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, & Denis O'Hare Reunite on the Red Carpet for Their New Movie!

It was a True Blood reunion last night!

Anna Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer posed for photos with Denis O’Hare at the premiere of The Parting Glass at the 41st Mill Valley Film Festival held at the Sequoia Theater on Saturday (October 6) in Mill Valley, Calif.

The trio starred together on the hit HBO show, and have now teamed up for the new film about a family dealing with their sister’s death.

Denis wrote the movie, Stephen directed the film, and Anna stars in it!