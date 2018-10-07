Top Stories
Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 11:29 am

'Venom' Scores Massive Opening, Wins Weekend Box Office, & Breaks an October Record!

'Venom' Scores Massive Opening, Wins Weekend Box Office, & Breaks an October Record!

Tom Hardy‘s Venom scored a massive debut at the weekend box office, earning over $80 million!

The film actually set a box office record with the best October opening of all time – the title was previously held by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock‘s Gravity, which previously made $55.7 million a few years back.

Meanwhile, A Star Is Born also opened this weekend to huge number…approximately $42.6 million from 3,686 theater locations. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in the must-see film.

Rounding out the top five movies at this weekend’s box office are Smallfoot, Night School and The House With A Clock In Its Walls, which earned $14.9, $12.2, and $7.2 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Sony
Posted to: Box Office, Jenny Slate, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hardy, Venom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop