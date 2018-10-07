'Venom' Scores Massive Opening, Wins Weekend Box Office, & Breaks an October Record!

Tom Hardy‘s Venom scored a massive debut at the weekend box office, earning over $80 million!

The film actually set a box office record with the best October opening of all time – the title was previously held by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock‘s Gravity, which previously made $55.7 million a few years back.

Meanwhile, A Star Is Born also opened this weekend to huge number…approximately $42.6 million from 3,686 theater locations. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in the must-see film.

Rounding out the top five movies at this weekend’s box office are Smallfoot, Night School and The House With A Clock In Its Walls, which earned $14.9, $12.2, and $7.2 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??