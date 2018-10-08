Bella Hadid Heads Out of Sister Gigi Hadid's Apartment in NYC!

Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 8:10 pm

Bella Hadid is stepping out!

The model, who will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday (October 9), headed out of her sister Gigi Hadid‘s apartment on Monday (October 8) in New York City.

Bella looked chic in an orange dress and black shoes as she left her sister’s apartment.

Bella recently stepped out with her boyfriend The Weeknd in the city. They spotted heading out hand in hand earlier in October. The two were seen coupled up for a date night in the city a few days before.
Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Bella Hadid

