Ben Affleck Heads Out in LA After Spending the Weekend With Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck is on the move.

The 46-year-old Justice League actor was seen heading out after a meeting on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Ben recently spent the weekend with Shauna Sexton in Big Sky, Montana.

Shauna and Ben have been linked since this summer, before he left for his 40-day stay in rehab for alcohol addiction. Ben recently broke his silence on his rehab stay, if you missed it.

Ben recently finalized his divorce with Jennifer Garner after years of separation.