Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes &amp; Charles Melton Are Dating!

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Casually Walks Through NYC Subway in Full Clown Makeup as Police Run By

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 10:12 am

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton are still spending time together!

The pair headed to Big Sky, Montana over the weekend and the 22-year-old documented the trip on her Instagram Story. She only snapped one photo of Ben, 46, with his head turned away from the camera.

Shauna and Ben have been linked since this summer, before he left for his 40-day stay in rehab for alcohol addiction. Ben recently broke his silence on his rehab stay, if you missed it.

Ben has been busy after leaving rehab, as he and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce after being separated for years.
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck shauna sexton montana 01
ben affleck shauna sexton montana 02
ben affleck shauna sexton montana 03
ben affleck shauna sexton montana 04
ben affleck shauna sexton montana 05

Photos: Instagram Story, Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop