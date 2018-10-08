Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 8:34 am

Bode Miller & Wife Welcome Son Four Months After Daughter's Tragic Death

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed the newborn on Friday (October 5), People reports. This is Bode‘s fifth child, and third with Morgan.

Bode and Morgan suffered a terrible tragedy earlier this year when their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier drowned in a pool accident. The couple gave an interview about the terrible tragedy a month after it happened.

The couple are parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan, and Bode has two kids from previous relationships.
