Busy Philipps Says James Franco Was 'A F--king Bully' & Assaulted Her on 'Freaks & Geeks' Set

Busy Philipps is opening up about her experience with James Franco.

In a newly released excerpt from her upcoming memoir This Will Only Hurt A Little, the 39-year-old actress detailed working with her 40-year-old Freaks & Geeks co-star.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Busy Philipps

In the excerpt, Busy wrote about filming a particular scene that required her to gently hit James in the chest during their dialogue, which reportedly caught him off-guard.

“He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’ And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me,” she wrote.

She also said he was a “f–king bully” while working together on the show.

She added that James allegedly apologized to her the following day, after being forced by the show’s producers and director, but that he was never punished for his actions and continued working.

This Will Only Hurt a Little is out on October 16.