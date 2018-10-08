Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 6:29 pm

Cameron Monaghan Announces He's Leaving 'Shameless'

Cameron Monaghan Announces He's Leaving 'Shameless'

Cameron Monaghan just revealed that he’s leaving Shameless.

The 25-year-old actor took to his Instagram to announce that his final episode of Shameless will air this week.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious,” Cameron wrote.

He added, “The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Cameron’s co-star Emmy Rossum also recently announced that she is leaving the show.

Read Cameron‘s entire message below…

View this post on Instagram

Photos: Getty
