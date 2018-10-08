Carrie Underwood Puts Her Baby Bump on Display at AMAs 2018 Rehearsal

Carrie Underwood is putting her baby bump on display!

The 35-year-old entertainer, who announced her pregnancy over the summer, took the stage for 2018 American Music Awards rehearsals on Sunday (October 7) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Carrie will be performing at the awards show, set to air live tomorrow (October 9) on ABC. She hasn’t performed at the AMAs since 2015!

Stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the awards show tomorrow.

Check out the photos from Carrie’s rehearsal at the AMAs below…