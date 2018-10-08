Charlie Weber Reflects on His Abercrombie & Fitch Modeling Days!

Charlie Weber is on the cover of LaPalme Magazine‘s Men’s Fall 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 40-year-old How to Get Away With Murder star had to say…

On his Abercrombie & Fitch modeling days: “It’s hilarious that it was that many years ago.“It was funny to be a part of something at such a young age because it was such a big deal back then. It’s a hilarious, awesome thing to look back on. The pictures are still beautiful; Bruce Weber is a talented guy.”

On his roles: “I’ve always responded to troubled people…looking back, they are all pretty damaged and complicated and have some sense of hope and heart despite their situation. Those roles always present themselves to me.”

On his 13-year-old daughter: “I love hanging out with her. She’s at an age where we’re terrific friends and get to do stuff together—she likes the same movies I do.”

