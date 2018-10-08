Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby

A new report has emerged suggesting Dakota Johnson is pregnant with her boyfriend Chris Martin‘s child, but we’ve heard from a source that it’s not true.

TMZ reports that Chris held a gender reveal party at his place on Sunday (October 7) with a lot of celeb guests in attendance, including Dakota‘s parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. However, a source has told us that the party was a birthday party.

Neither Dakota nor Chris have made an official comment about this story as of this time.

In other baby news, Dakota‘s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan just revealed he’s also expecting a baby with his wife Amelia!