Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 2:42 pm

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby

A new report has emerged suggesting Dakota Johnson is pregnant with her boyfriend Chris Martin‘s child, but we’ve heard from a source that it’s not true.

TMZ reports that Chris held a gender reveal party at his place on Sunday (October 7) with a lot of celeb guests in attendance, including Dakota‘s parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. However, a source has told us that the party was a birthday party.

Neither Dakota nor Chris have made an official comment about this story as of this time.

In other baby news, Dakota‘s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan just revealed he’s also expecting a baby with his wife Amelia!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop
  • Rebecca

    How about she just celebrated her birthday that was literally few days ago?