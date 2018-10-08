'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 3 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars is in its third week of competition and the celebrity contestants are continuing to improve!

During the episode, contestants were tasked with learning one new dance which included new styles Contemporary, Viennese Waltz and rumba.

Each dance celebrated the most memorable year of the contestant’s lives and one duo ended up with the first perfect score of the season!

After each couple took the floor, this season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong – 27 out of 30

Alexis & Alan Bersten – 26 out of 30

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 23 out of 30

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 26 out of 30

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 27 out of 30

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 18 out of 30

John Schneider & Emma Slater – 21 out of 30

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 30 out of 30

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 24 out of 30

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 27 out of 30

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy – 22 out of 30