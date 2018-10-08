'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2018 - Top 10 Contestants Revealed

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

After another week of competition, Dancing With The Stars competitors have been narrowed down to the Top 10!

WHO WENT HOME? Click here for this week’s spoilers!

This week, contestants were tasked with learning a new dance set to music inspired by the most memorable year of their lives.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 celeb contestants for this season of Dancing with the Stars…