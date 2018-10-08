Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 7:23 pm

Dove Cameron Set to Star in 'Clueless' Off Broadway Adaptation

Dove Cameron Set to Star in 'Clueless' Off Broadway Adaptation

Dove Cameron is taking the lead in Clueless: The Musical!

The 22-year-old Emmy-winning actress will star as Cher in the upcoming Off Broadway production based on the hit 1995 movie.

The story centers on shallow and rich Cher, originally played by Alicia Silverstone, who gives a hopelessly klutzy new student a makeover. When she becomes more popular than Cher, she realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him.

Dove teased the news earlier in the day, writing, “got a phone call & now all of a sudden i’m packing my whole life into boxes. see you next year, LA. nyc here i come 🗽☠️💅🏻”

The musical will be penned by the film’s original’s screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling.

Clueless: The Musical will run from November 20th to January 13th.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casting, Dove Cameron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop