Dove Cameron Set to Star in 'Clueless' Off Broadway Adaptation

Dove Cameron is taking the lead in Clueless: The Musical!

The 22-year-old Emmy-winning actress will star as Cher in the upcoming Off Broadway production based on the hit 1995 movie.

The story centers on shallow and rich Cher, originally played by Alicia Silverstone, who gives a hopelessly klutzy new student a makeover. When she becomes more popular than Cher, she realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him.

Dove teased the news earlier in the day, writing, “got a phone call & now all of a sudden i’m packing my whole life into boxes. see you next year, LA. nyc here i come 🗽☠️💅🏻”

The musical will be penned by the film’s original’s screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling.

Clueless: The Musical will run from November 20th to January 13th.