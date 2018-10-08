Ed Sheeran Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Bruno Mars - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 9:08 pm

Ed Sheeran is serenading Bruno Mars for his special day!

The “Locked Out of Heaven” singer, who turned 33 on Monday (October 8), posted a cute video of the “Castle On The Hill” singer-songwriter singing “Happy Birthday” to him on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday! 🍾🥂 #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!” Bruno captioned the video.

“Happy birthday dear…two time Super Bowl performing Bruno,” Ed sings.

Watch the funny clip below – and happy birthday, Bruno!
Photos: Instagram: @brunomars
