Ed Westwick Parties at Delilah Club With a Mystery Woman in West Hollywood!

Ed Westwick is having a good time!

The 31-year-old Gossip Girl actor was spotted partying at Delilah club with a mystery woman after reportedly splitting from Jessica Serfaty on Sunday night (October 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The D.A. recently rejected three sexual assault cases Ed was involved in: two of them were dismissed for lack of evidence, and the other was dismissed as the alleged victim reportedly failed to cooperate. Ed has denied the allegations.

“I’m delighted that everybody got it right. I’ll be back to work very soon,” he said.