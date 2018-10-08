Ellen Pompeo Steps Out for Lunch in Los Angeles

Ellen Pompeo is grabbing some food!

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress was spotted heading out on Monday (October 8) to pick up some lunch in Los Angeles.

Ellen recently attended the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about my future on the show. That’s something that Shonda Rhimes and I will do together. But I’m feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell,” she recently said of the possibility of leaving her hit show.