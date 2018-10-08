Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne

Former First Daughter Barbara Bush is married to screenwriter Craig Coyne!

The couple said “I do” on Sunday (October 7) at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“A very short, sweet ceremony” Barbara, 36, told People about the ceremony, which was witnessed by 20 people.

Former President George W. Bush, 72, walked her down the aisle. In attendance were mom Laura Bush, 71, Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, 94, Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, who was maid-of-honor, and more.

The couple met on a blind date last November.

Congrats!