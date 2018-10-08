Top Stories
Mon, 08 October 2018 at 7:34 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Opening of Goop London!

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Opening of Goop London!

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating!

The 46-year-old actress and businesswoman toasted Goop’s 10th Anniversary, the launch of the Goop London Pop-Up and the digital shop finally shipping to the UK alongside Elizabeth Saltzman at Goop London in London, England.

Guests met at the Notting Hill shop for cocktails, and were transported to an intimate dinner at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in official Goop taxis.

“This September is a watershed moment for Goop. It’s our 10-year anniversary and our London homecoming; the latter sets the stage for the next phase of the business as we expand into international markets. It’s both humbling and long overdue to open a store back in London where Goop was born,” says Gwyneth.

Guests included Liv Tyler, Valentino Garavani, Giancarlo Giammetti, Demi Moore, Edward Enninful, Yana Peel, Emilia Wickstead, Natalie Massanet, Christopher Kane, Amy Powney, Camilla al Fayed, Alex Eagle, Charlotte Tilbury, Edgardo Osorio, Eric Buterbaugh, Duro Olowu, David and Ashley Adjaye, Henrietta Conrad, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a Mother of Pearl dress.
Photos: Darren Gerrish / goop
