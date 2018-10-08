Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Support 'Tommy Hilfiger' in Tokyo!

Hailey Baldwin showed her style while stepping out for Tommy Hilfiger‘s latest fashion show!

The 21-year-old model hit the carpet at Tommy Hilfiger Presents ‘Tokyo Icons’ on Monday (October 8) in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

She was joined at the event by designer Tommy Hilfiger and his collaborator Lewis Hamilton.

Other attendees included Winnie Harlow and Olympians Maia and Alex Shibutani.

“Tokyo was lit 🔥 Feels awesome launching my designer collection in Japan. The energy was dope! 🇯🇵 #tommyxlewis #iconsoftomorrow,” Lewis wrote on his Instagram after the event.

Check out the photos from Tommy Hilfiger Presents ‘Tokyo Icons’ below…